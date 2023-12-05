Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Douglas County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Republic High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill Valley High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eudora, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.