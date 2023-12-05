Will Devon Toews find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toews stats and insights

Toews has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has scored two goals on four shots.

Toews has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.0 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 27:38 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:18 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:09 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:49 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:57 Home W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.