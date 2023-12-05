Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Crawford County, Kansas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Crawford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jasper High School at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cherokee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
