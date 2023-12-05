If you live in Butler County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chaparral High School at El Dorado High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: El Dorado, KS

El Dorado, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Fredonia High School at Remington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Whitewater, KS

Whitewater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover Central High School at Campus High School