Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Butler County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chaparral High School at El Dorado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: El Dorado, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredonia High School at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover Central High School at Campus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Haysville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
