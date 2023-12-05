Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) have six players on the injury report, including Cale Makar, for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Samuel Girard D Out Personal Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Cale Makar D Questionable Lower Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Jakob Silfverberg RW Questionable Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 86 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +16.

Ducks Season Insights

With 66 goals (2.8 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Anaheim gives up 3.5 goals per game (84 total), which ranks 25th in the league.

Their -18 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-350) Ducks (+260) 6.5

