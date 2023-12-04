The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score 13.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (69).
  • When it scores more than 69 points, Houston Christian is 3-0.
  • The Shockers put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Huskies allow (68.4).
  • When Wichita State scores more than 68.4 points, it is 2-0.
  • When Houston Christian allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Shockers are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have conceded.

Wichita State Leaders

  • Tre'Zure Jobe: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)
  • Daniela Abies: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%
  • Salese Blow: 10.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Ornella Niankan: 6.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%
  • DJ McCarty: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Dayton L 74-63 Ocean Center
11/28/2023 SE Louisiana L 64-36 Charles Koch Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Louis W 78-59 Charles Koch Arena
12/4/2023 Houston Christian - Charles Koch Arena
12/10/2023 Kansas - Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

