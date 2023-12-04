The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score 13.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (69).

When it scores more than 69 points, Houston Christian is 3-0.

The Shockers put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Huskies allow (68.4).

When Wichita State scores more than 68.4 points, it is 2-0.

When Houston Christian allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Shockers are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have conceded.

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48) Daniela Abies: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG% Salese Blow: 10.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ornella Niankan: 6.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 48.6 FG% DJ McCarty: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wichita State Schedule