How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Houston Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score 13.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (69).
- When it scores more than 69 points, Houston Christian is 3-0.
- The Shockers put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Huskies allow (68.4).
- When Wichita State scores more than 68.4 points, it is 2-0.
- When Houston Christian allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Shockers are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies' 36.7 shooting percentage is 6.9 lower than the Shockers have conceded.
Wichita State Leaders
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)
- Daniela Abies: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%
- Salese Blow: 10.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Ornella Niankan: 6.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%
- DJ McCarty: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Dayton
|L 74-63
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|SE Louisiana
|L 64-36
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 78-59
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/4/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
