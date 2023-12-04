Monday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (4-4) and the Houston Christian Huskies (3-5) matching up at Charles Koch Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-57 victory for heavily favored Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Shockers are coming off of a 78-59 victory over Saint Louis in their most recent game on Friday.

Wichita State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 71, Houston Christian 57

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers' best win this season came in a 63-61 victory over the Akron Zips on November 24.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wichita State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Wichita State has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-61 over Akron (No. 222) on November 24

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 225) on December 1

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 261) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 330) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

14.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48) Daniela Abies: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG% Salese Blow: 10.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ornella Niankan: 6.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 48.6 FG% DJ McCarty: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers average 65.9 points per game (195th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

