On Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) have a projected tough battle to break their three-game losing streak as they are 8.5-point underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 39.

As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-8.5) 39 -400 +310 FanDuel Jaguars (-8.5) 38.5 -430 +340

Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Jacksonville has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Jacksonville games have hit the over on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).

Cincinnati is 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

There have been five Cincinnati games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 42.5 (-111) - Travis Etienne - - 67.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-111) - Zay Jones - - - - 28.5 (-118) - Christian Kirk - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 243.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-110) - - - Calvin Ridley - - - - 56.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joe Mixon - - 49.5 (-115) - - - Jake Browning 219.5 (-115) 1.5 (+195) 12.5 (-120) - - - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 57.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

