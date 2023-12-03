The Missouri Tigers (6-2) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Wichita State Shockers (7-1), winners of three straight as well. The Shockers are underdogs by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -5.5 144.5

Shockers Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in four of six games this season.

Wichita State's games this year have had a 148.9-point total on average, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Wichita State has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Wichita State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Shockers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +195 odds on them winning this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wichita State has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 3 37.5% 74.6 154.9 66.6 135.2 151.0 Wichita State 4 66.7% 80.3 154.9 68.6 135.2 142.7

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The Shockers score an average of 80.3 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 66.6 the Tigers give up.

Wichita State is 3-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 2-6-0 0-5 2-6-0 Wichita State 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0

Wichita State vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Wichita State 16-3 Home Record 8-9 5-5 Away Record 7-4 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

