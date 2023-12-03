The Missouri Tigers (3-2) face the Wichita State Shockers (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Wichita State Players to Watch

Noah Carter: 12 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sean East: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Nick Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Aidan Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Carter: 12 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK East: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Wichita State vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 225th 73.2 Points Scored 80.3 104th 141st 68 Points Allowed 69 160th 291st 30.4 Rebounds 42 18th 348th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 197th 50th 9.6 3pt Made 6.3 258th 117th 14.8 Assists 11 283rd 146th 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 158th

