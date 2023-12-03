Wichita State vs. Missouri December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (3-2) face the Wichita State Shockers (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Noah Carter: 12 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sean East: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aidan Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Players to Watch
- Carter: 12 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- East: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wichita State vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|225th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|80.3
|104th
|141st
|68
|Points Allowed
|69
|160th
|291st
|30.4
|Rebounds
|42
|18th
|348th
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|197th
|50th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|258th
|117th
|14.8
|Assists
|11
|283rd
|146th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|158th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.