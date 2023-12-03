Sunday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) and the Missouri Tigers (6-2) facing off at Mizzou Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Columbia, Missouri

Venue: Mizzou Arena

Wichita State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-0.2)

Wichita State (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Missouri has a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Wichita State, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Shockers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers put up 80.3 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Wichita State pulls down 40.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.2 boards per game.

Wichita State hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (217th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 27.7%.

Wichita State has lost the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.5 (87th in college basketball) while forcing 7.9 (361st in college basketball).

