The Missouri Tigers (6-2) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Wichita State Shockers (7-1), who have won three straight as well. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Wichita State matchup.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-6.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-5.5) 143.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Wichita State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Missouri has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over just twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.