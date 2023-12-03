Two streaking squads meet when the Missouri Tigers (6-2) host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, who have won three in a row.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Wichita State has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 171st.

The Shockers put up 13.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.6).

Wichita State is 7-0 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wichita State averaged 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.

In 2022-23, the Shockers gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (69.5) than on the road (68.5).

Beyond the arc, Wichita State made fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (28.6%).

