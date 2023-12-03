Two streaking squads meet when the Missouri Tigers (6-2) host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, who have won three in a row.

Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • Wichita State has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 171st.
  • The Shockers put up 13.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.6).
  • Wichita State is 7-0 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wichita State averaged 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Shockers gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (69.5) than on the road (68.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Wichita State made fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (28.6%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Louis W 88-69 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Norfolk State W 80-67 Charles Koch Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond W 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State - Intrust Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Southern Illinois - Charles Koch Arena

