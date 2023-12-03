How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Missouri Tigers (6-2) host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, who have won three in a row.
Wichita State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- Wichita State has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 171st.
- The Shockers put up 13.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.6).
- Wichita State is 7-0 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wichita State averaged 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
- In 2022-23, the Shockers gave up 1.0 more points per game at home (69.5) than on the road (68.5).
- Beyond the arc, Wichita State made fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (28.6%).
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 80-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|W 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
