Travis Kelce will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Kelce has a team-best 732 yards receiving on 70 grabs (on 88 targets) with five TDs this year, averaging 73.2 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Packers

Kelce vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Packers is giving up 205.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Packers' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-111)

Kelce Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this season, Kelce has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Kelce has received 21.1% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (88 targets).

He has been targeted 88 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in NFL).

Kelce has tallied a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (18.5%).

Kelce (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 21.3% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 12 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

