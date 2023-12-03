The Colorado Avalanche, including Ross Colton, will be on the ice Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. There are prop bets for Colton available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ross Colton vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton's plus-minus this season, in 12:59 per game on the ice, is +3.

In seven of 23 games this year, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Colton has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Colton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 23 games played.

Colton's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Colton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Colton Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+30) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 23 Games 3 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.