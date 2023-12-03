In the upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Logan O'Connor to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 47 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

