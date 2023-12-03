The Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (3-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

Kansas vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks score 21.5 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (50.3).

Kansas is 3-3 when it scores more than 50.3 points.

Texas A&M's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.

The Aggies put up 9.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Jayhawks give up (64).

Texas A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 64 points.

Kansas is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

The Aggies shoot 42.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Jayhawks concede defensively.

The Jayhawks' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.2 higher than the Aggies have given up.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK, 59.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 11.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Wyvette Mayberry: 10.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

Kansas Schedule