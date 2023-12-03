How to Watch the Kansas vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (3-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Jayhawks score 21.5 more points per game (71.8) than the Aggies give up to opponents (50.3).
- Kansas is 3-3 when it scores more than 50.3 points.
- Texas A&M's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Aggies put up 9.6 more points per game (73.6) than the Jayhawks give up (64).
- Texas A&M is 6-0 when scoring more than 64 points.
- Kansas is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Aggies shoot 42.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Jayhawks concede defensively.
- The Jayhawks' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.2 higher than the Aggies have given up.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 15.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.2 BLK, 59.7 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 11.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
- S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 59-58
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UConn
|L 71-63
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 67-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.