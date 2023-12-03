Will Josh Manson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 3?
In the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Josh Manson to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Manson stats and insights
- Manson is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Manson has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 47 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Manson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.