When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Kiviranta find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Kiviranta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 47 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

