Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the sixth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 135.2 per game.

On the ground, Pacheco leads the team with 669 yards rushing on 158 attempts (60.8 ypg), with five rushing TDs. As a receiver, Pacheco has tacked on 30 catches for 196 yards while scoring one touchdown.

Pacheco vs. the Packers

Pacheco vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games The Packers have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Packers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 135.2 rushing yards per game conceded by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Packers have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-115)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Chiefs have passed 59.9% of the time and run 40.1% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 56.6% of his team's 279 rushing attempts this season (158).

Pacheco has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 22.2% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 30 carries in the red zone (60.0% of his team's 50 red zone rushes).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Pacheco has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pacheco has received 8.2% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (109th in NFL).

Pacheco, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

With five red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 8.2% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 19 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD

