The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is 147.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -3.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Nebraska is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

Nebraska (5-1-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 11.9% more often than Creighton (5-2-0) this season.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 4 57.1% 83.3 164.9 63.9 125.8 149.5 Nebraska 2 33.3% 81.6 164.9 61.9 125.8 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Creighton vs Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Bluejays put up 83.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 61.9 the Cornhuskers give up.

Creighton is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 61.9 points.

The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Nebraska is 5-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 5-2-0 5-2 4-3-0 Nebraska 5-1-0 0-0 4-2-0

Creighton vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Nebraska 13-2 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 4-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.