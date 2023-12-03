The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) are considered 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 versus the Green Bay Packers (5-6). For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

Before the Chiefs meet the Packers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. Before the Packers play the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-6) 42.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-6) 42.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Kansas City vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights

Kansas City is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 6-point favorites or more is 4-2.

Three of Kansas City's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (27.3%).

Against the spread, Green Bay is 6-5-0 this year.

The Packers have covered every time (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.

This season, five of Green Bay's 11 games have hit the over.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 13.5 (-115) - Travis Kelce - - - - 70.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 264.5 (-115) - - - - - Isiah Pacheco - - 67.5 (-118) - - - Rashee Rice - - - - 47.5 (-115) - Justin Watson - - - - 30.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.