For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cale Makar a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • In seven of 23 games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted five shots in one game against the Kings this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 47 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:03 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 28:15 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 26:26 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:48 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:36 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 3 0 3 25:02 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 3 0 3 26:14 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 22:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 23:28 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

