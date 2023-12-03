Player prop bet options for Adrian Kempe, Cale Makar and others are listed when the Los Angeles Kings host the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Makar has totaled seven goals and 27 assists in 23 games for Colorado, good for 34 points.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 1 1 2 3 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Mikko Rantanen is one of the top contributors for Colorado with 30 total points (1.3 per game), with 12 goals and 18 assists in 23 games.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 at Wild Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon has 30 points so far, including eight goals and 22 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Nov. 30 1 0 1 7 vs. Lightning Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 vs. Flames Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 24 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 1 2 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Kevin Fiala has six goals and 14 assists to total 20 points (1.0 per game).

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4 at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 18 1 0 1 1

