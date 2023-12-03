The Los Angeles Kings (13-4-3) host the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a loss. The Kings are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Washington Capitals, while the Avalanche fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-135) Avalanche (+110) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Colorado has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline for this game.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Avalanche.

Colorado has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 23 games this season.

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 77 (9th) Goals 85 (3rd) 47 (1st) Goals Allowed 66 (12th) 15 (16th) Power Play Goals 19 (8th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (11th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Colorado went 6-4-0 against the spread and 7-1-2 straight up.

Six of Colorado's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Avalanche and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche and their opponents are scoring 2.0 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.9 goals.

The Avalanche have the league's third-best scoring offense (85 total goals, 3.7 per game).

The Avalanche have conceded 66 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th.

They have a +19 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

