Coming off a loss last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Colorado Avalanche (who also lost their previous game) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see the Avalanche-Kings matchup on ALT, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/11/2023 Kings Avalanche 5-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are third in the league in scoring (85 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 23 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 23 8 22 30 25 13 46.2% Mikko Rantanen 23 12 18 30 12 12 53.1% Valeri Nichushkin 23 10 11 21 11 8 33.3% Devon Toews 23 4 9 13 16 17 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 47 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Kings' 77 total goals (3.8 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Kings Key Players