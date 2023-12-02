In this season's MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets are strong favorites (-7.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will act as host on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 44 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-7.5) 44 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-7.5) 44.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Toledo has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Rockets have covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Miami (OH) has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Toledo & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Toledo To Win the MAC -274 Bet $274 to win $100 Miami (OH) To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

