The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: BSSW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -4.5 235.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 235.5 points in eight of 18 games this season.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 230.3, 5.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder have a 14-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has won seven of the nine games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Mavericks Additional Info

Thunder vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 8 44.4% 119.4 237.5 110.9 228.5 229.6 Mavericks 12 66.7% 118.1 237.5 117.6 228.5 233.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Thunder have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-1-0) than it has in home games (7-3-0).

The Thunder score 119.4 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 117.6 the Mavericks allow.

Oklahoma City has a 10-1 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 117.6 points.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Thunder and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 14-4 5-0 10-8 Mavericks 9-9 0-1 12-6

Thunder vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Thunder Mavericks 119.4 Points Scored (PG) 118.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 10-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.6 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 11-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-3 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

