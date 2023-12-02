The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at American Airlines Center, battle the Dallas Mavericks (9-5). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 41.0 points, 11.5 boards and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 58.0% from the field and 48.0% from beyond the arc with 6.0 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 18.0 points, 2.5 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 0.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Josh Green posts 9.0 points, 2.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.0 blocks.

Grant Williams averages 11.0 points, 0.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Thunder 122.8 Points Avg. 119.6 120.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.8 48.3% Field Goal % 50.3% 38.8% Three Point % 41.0%

