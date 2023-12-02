On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-6) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (11-7) at 9:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

The Thunder average 119.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +153 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Mavericks have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 118.1 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 117.6 (22nd in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 237.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 228.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has put together a 14-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has covered nine times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.5 -110 30.6

Thunder and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +5000 +2000 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

