The Providence Friars (6-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Providence is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Friars are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 74th.

The Friars record 76.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.1 the Rams give up.

Providence is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 49.3% from the field, 14% higher than the 35.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.3% from the field.

The Rams are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 221st.

The Rams average 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars give up to opponents (62.9).

When Rhode Island allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 4-1.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence put up 82.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.

At home, the Friars ceded 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than away from home (71.8).

Providence drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rhode Island put up more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.

The Rams allowed fewer points at home (71.0 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Rhode Island knocked down more treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (29.9%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule