The Colorado Avalanche, including Nathan MacKinnon, are in action Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on MacKinnon's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:04 per game on the ice, is +7.

MacKinnon has a goal in eight games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 16 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points 10 times.

MacKinnon has an assist in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

MacKinnon's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 29 Points 8 8 Goals 3 21 Assists 5

