The Colorado Avalanche, with Mikko Rantanen, take the ice Saturday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Rantanen in the Avalanche-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:54 per game on the ice, is +8.

In Rantanen's 22 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 22 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in 12 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Rantanen goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 55.6% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 29 Points 7 12 Goals 4 17 Assists 3

