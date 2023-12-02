Luguentz Dort will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 133-110 win versus the Lakers, Dort tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Dort's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.3 6.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 15.6 11.4 PR -- 14.4 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Mavericks

Dort has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.6% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks allow 117.6 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 29th-ranked team in the league, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have allowed 27.9 per game, 26th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 30 18 5 1 3 0 1 12/12/2022 34 12 7 3 1 0 0 10/29/2022 40 16 6 2 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.