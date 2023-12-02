Can we count on Logan O'Connor scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460

O'Connor stats and insights

  • O'Connor has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
  • O'Connor averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 6-3

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

