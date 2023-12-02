The North Alabama Lions (4-3) are heavy underdogs (+19.5) as they look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 155.5.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -19.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over 155.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

Kansas State's games this year have an average point total of 158.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Wildcats have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -3000 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 96.8% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 4 66.7% 83.9 161.5 74.3 149.2 150.2 North Alabama 2 33.3% 77.6 161.5 74.9 149.2 145.5

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score nine more points per game (83.9) than the Lions give up (74.9).

Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 3-3-0 1-0 5-1-0 North Alabama 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State North Alabama 15-1 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 8-10 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

