Saturday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Bramlage Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

2:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 84, North Alabama 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-12.8)

Kansas State (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Both Kansas State and North Alabama are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in five games, while Lions games have gone over three times.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 74.3 per outing to rank 251st in college basketball.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 8.9 boards on average. It records 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 46th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.7 per contest.

Kansas State knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (7.9). It is shooting 33.2% from deep (179th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Wildcats score 98.6 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball), while giving up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (138th in college basketball).

Kansas State loses the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 14.4 (328th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

