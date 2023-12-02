Kansas State vs. North Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|North Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-19.5)
|155.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-18.5)
|155.5
|-3500
|+1280
Kansas State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends
- Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of five out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.
- North Alabama has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Kansas State is 45th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (72nd).
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
