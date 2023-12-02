The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-19.5) 155.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-18.5) 155.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.

North Alabama has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Kansas State is 45th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (72nd).

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

