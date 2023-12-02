The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-19.5) 155.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-18.5) 155.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • A total of five out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.
  • North Alabama has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this year.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Kansas State is 45th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (72nd).
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

