The North Alabama Lions (4-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Kansas State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 240th.
  • The Wildcats score 83.9 points per game, nine more points than the 74.9 the Lions allow.
  • When Kansas State scores more than 74.9 points, it is 4-1.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas State scored 75 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it performed better offensively, averaging 76.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Wildcats gave up 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (80.6).
  • Kansas State averaged 6.7 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.7, 35.3%).

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Miami (FL) L 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Central Arkansas W 100-56 Bramlage Coliseum
11/28/2023 Oral Roberts W 88-78 Bramlage Coliseum
12/2/2023 North Alabama - Bramlage Coliseum
12/5/2023 Villanova - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

