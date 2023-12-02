How to Watch Kansas State vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Alabama Lions (4-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+
Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Kansas State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 240th.
- The Wildcats score 83.9 points per game, nine more points than the 74.9 the Lions allow.
- When Kansas State scores more than 74.9 points, it is 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas State scored 75 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it performed better offensively, averaging 76.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Wildcats gave up 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (80.6).
- Kansas State averaged 6.7 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.7, 35.3%).
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 100-56
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 88-78
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
