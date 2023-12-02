The North Alabama Lions (4-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Kansas State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 240th.

The Wildcats score 83.9 points per game, nine more points than the 74.9 the Lions allow.

When Kansas State scores more than 74.9 points, it is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas State scored 75 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it performed better offensively, averaging 76.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Wildcats gave up 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (80.6).

Kansas State averaged 6.7 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.7, 35.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State Upcoming Schedule