For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through 19 games this season.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

