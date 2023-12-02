Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Johnson County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olathe North High School at William Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Independence, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Skutt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Omaha, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
