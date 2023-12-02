When the Colorado Avalanche play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Devon Toews find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Toews has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Toews has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Toews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:09 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:49 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:57 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 23:43 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:30 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

