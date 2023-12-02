The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Looking to bet on Makar's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 24:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

Makar has a goal in seven of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in 17 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points 12 times.

Makar has an assist in 16 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Makar has an implied probability of 36.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Makar has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 22 Games 4 34 Points 6 7 Goals 0 27 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.