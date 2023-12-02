Avalanche vs. Ducks December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Nathan MacKinnon and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-225)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ALT2,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+
Avalanche Players to Watch
- One of Colorado's leading offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) and an average ice time of 24:26 per game.
- Through 22 games, MacKinnon has scored eight goals and picked up 21 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 22 games for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.4 goals against average) and made 91 saves with a .919% save percentage (12th in league).
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano is among the top options on offense for Anaheim, with 22 points this season, as he has put up 14 goals and eight assists in 23 games.
- McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 16.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, allowing 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) and amassing 253 saves with an .878% save percentage (58th in the league).
Avalanche vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|3rd
|3.73
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.52
|26th
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|6th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.6
|22nd
|12th
|21.35%
|Power Play %
|20%
|16th
|5th
|87.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.85%
|19th
