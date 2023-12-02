Nathan MacKinnon and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of Colorado's leading offensive players this season is Cale Makar, with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) and an average ice time of 24:26 per game.

Through 22 games, MacKinnon has scored eight goals and picked up 21 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 22 games for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.4 goals against average) and made 91 saves with a .919% save percentage (12th in league).

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is among the top options on offense for Anaheim, with 22 points this season, as he has put up 14 goals and eight assists in 23 games.

McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Ryan Strome has three goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 16.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 5-4-0 on the season, allowing 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) and amassing 253 saves with an .878% save percentage (58th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.73 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.52 26th 8th 32.2 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.6 22nd 12th 21.35% Power Play % 20% 16th 5th 87.21% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 19th

