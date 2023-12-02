Saturday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (15-6-1) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-14) at Honda Center sees the Avalanche heavily favored on the road (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+185). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Avalanche vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Avalanche vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has played 11 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

In the 21 times this season the Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 14-7 in those games.

The Ducks have been the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 36.8%, of those games.

Colorado is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Anaheim is 3-6 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 6-3-1 6.4 4.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.20 2.80 11 25.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.30 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.30 4.00 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

