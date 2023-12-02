The Colorado Avalanche will travel to face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, December 2, with the Ducks having lost eight consecutive games.

The Avalanche-Ducks matchup will air on ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Avalanche vs Ducks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/15/2023 Avalanche Ducks 8-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 63 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Avalanche's 82 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 22 7 27 34 13 21 - Nathan MacKinnon 22 8 21 29 24 11 47% Mikko Rantanen 22 12 17 29 11 11 54.5% Valeri Nichushkin 22 10 11 21 9 8 33.3% Devon Toews 22 3 9 12 15 16 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 81 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 27th in the league.

With 63 goals (2.7 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players