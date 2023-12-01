Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at Shawnee Mission South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at Bishop Ward High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leavenworth High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonner Springs High School at Labette County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Altamont, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
