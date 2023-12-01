Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner High School at Bishop Ward High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Leavenworth High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonner Springs High School at Labette County High School