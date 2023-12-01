The Wichita State Shockers (3-4) play the Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.4 the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • Saint Louis is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
  • Wichita State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
  • The 64.1 points per game the Shockers average are 14.3 fewer points than the Billikens give up (78.4).
  • The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (45.5%).

Wichita State Leaders

  • Daniela Abies: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%
  • Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.5 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)
  • DJ McCarty: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Salese Blow: 10.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Ornella Niankan: 5.7 PTS, 44.8 FG%

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Akron W 63-61 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Dayton L 74-63 Ocean Center
11/28/2023 SE Louisiana L 64-36 Charles Koch Arena
12/1/2023 Saint Louis - Charles Koch Arena
12/4/2023 Houston Christian - Charles Koch Arena
12/10/2023 Kansas - Charles Koch Arena

