How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (3-4) play the Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.4 the Shockers allow to opponents.
- Saint Louis is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
- Wichita State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.
- The 64.1 points per game the Shockers average are 14.3 fewer points than the Billikens give up (78.4).
- The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (45.5%).
Wichita State Leaders
- Daniela Abies: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.5 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)
- DJ McCarty: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Salese Blow: 10.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Ornella Niankan: 5.7 PTS, 44.8 FG%
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Akron
|W 63-61
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Dayton
|L 74-63
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|SE Louisiana
|L 64-36
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/1/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/4/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
