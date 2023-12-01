The Wichita State Shockers (3-4) play the Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens score an average of 79.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 70.4 the Shockers allow to opponents.

Saint Louis is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.4 points.

Wichita State has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The 64.1 points per game the Shockers average are 14.3 fewer points than the Billikens give up (78.4).

The Shockers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Billikens concede to opponents (45.5%).

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.5 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)

13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.5 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44) DJ McCarty: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Salese Blow: 10.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Ornella Niankan: 5.7 PTS, 44.8 FG%

Wichita State Schedule