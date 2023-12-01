Wichita State vs. Saint Louis December 1 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (1-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wichita State Games
- November 20 at home vs Omaha
- November 28 at home vs SE Louisiana
- November 25 at Dayton
- November 24 at home vs Akron
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.