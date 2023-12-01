Friday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (3-4) and Saint Louis Billikens (4-3) at Charles Koch Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with Wichita State securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Shockers head into this contest following a 64-36 loss to SE Louisiana on Tuesday.

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 74, Saint Louis 73

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Shockers registered their best win of the season, a 63-61 victory over the Akron Zips, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 241) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Shockers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

Wichita State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-61 over Akron (No. 241) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 284) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 338) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.5 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44)

13.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 32.5 FG%, 15.9 3PT% (7-for-44) DJ McCarty: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Salese Blow: 10.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Ornella Niankan: 5.7 PTS, 44.8 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers average 64.1 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (287th in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

